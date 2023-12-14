Your Life
Mesa EVIT students host holiday toy drive for families

Students have been collecting toys through various toy drives. Now, parents can "shop" from the gathered toys, making sure each child has a gift under the tree.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- ‘Tis the season of giving! At the East Valley Institute of Technology in Mesa, students are taking that lesson to heart by giving a Merry Christmas to dozens of families this year.

EVIT students in the early childhood education program receive a hands-on experience by working at the head start preschool on campus. All winter, students have been collecting toys through various toy drives. Then, parents of the preschoolers can “shop” from all the gathered toys, ensuring every child has presents under the Christmas tree!

Second-year EVIT student Alexis Scholz spearheaded the toy drive for the school. “So we’re giving to all the families at our head start program. We have coloring books, crayons, books because not all of our families get to have those opportunities,” she said. “It’s so important and I’m so glad they all get an opportunity to do this. My first year, this was my favorite thing at EVIT and now I get to watch all of these other first-years and second-years do it as well. It means the world to me.”

We love hearing about Something Good happening in our community. So, if you know someone or see a business spreading kindness or doing something good, go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

