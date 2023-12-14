Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Married couple hospitalized after crashing head-on, authorities say

By 7 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:02 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - Investigators are trying to figure out how a husband and wife crashed their separate vehicles head-on in a New York town.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Nicky Stone and an SUV driven by 43-year-old Linda Stone collided around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Elm Ridge Road in Philadelphia, New York.

Both vehicles were totaled and taken to the sheriff’s office impound lot, WWNY reports.

According to Sgt. Ben Timerman, the couple were taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. He said Wednesday afternoon that Linda Stone is in critical but stable condition.

Timerman said Nicky Stone was also badly injured but didn’t have the hospital’s condition on him.

Investigators have been unable to get information about the crash from the couple, according to Timerman. He said they’ve been unable to speak with the husband because he’s intubated, but they’ve had brief discussions with the wife.

Timerman said investigators have no idea yet as to why the couple was on Elm Ridge Road Tuesday night, how fast they were driving or why their vehicles collided head-on.

The couple lives on County Route 194 in the town of Antwerp, he said.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Thanks to new federal funding, Amtrak is one step closer to returning train service to...
Phoenix is one step closer to bringing back Amtrak service

Latest News

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone will forever be known as the man who took down six-term...
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone reflects on his time in office
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone went through a variety of topics.
Maricopa County Sheriff says fentanyl overdoses forcing jail staff to double Narcan use
An Ohio police officer shot and killed two dogs in what the police chief says was “an...
Officer shoots, kills 2 dogs attacking man at golf course, police say
With over $2.2 billion dollars worth of unclaimed property in Arizona, some of it might be yours.
Arizona has billions of dollars in unclaimed money; is some of it yours?