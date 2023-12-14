Maricopa County elections upgrade voter dashboard in preparation for 2024 election

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Elections Department says they are working on steps to improve confidence among Arizona voters. Through an updated, more user-friendly online dashboard, voters are able to track their ballot in real-time, along with many other things.

The website was upgraded, so it’s easier to understand. You will sign in with your name, birthday, address and either social security number or driver’s license. Once you are in, voters can access a long list of things, including your participation in early voting, a sample ballot with candidate information, your voting history and voting district, the closest voting locations with wait times, and a real-time ballot tracker. People in Maricopa County will vote in five elections next year, including picking a president. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer says the website is set up to be easy to use and he hopes it will enhance confidence in voters.

“We currently have about 400,000 people in Maricopa county who track their ballot either through text alerts or email alerts, and we have about 2.4 million active registered voters in Maricopa county so we hope with the rollout of this, the nice new design, more and more people will track their ballots and I think taking a little bit of ownerships and being involved, you can feel better about the process,” Richer said.

Richer also talked about a nearly 160,000 drop in registered voters in the last two years despite the county’s growing. He explains, “Those come from when we send out 1.9 million ballot packets for these November jurisdictional elections and when some of them come back undeliverable, or USPS has been notified through a national change of address service,” Richer said. “By these very few rules prescribed by the federal and state law, we found we can start the process to move you to the inactive process, so that’s sort of the cleaning the voter role that people refer to.”

If you are one of those voters, Richer says the new website can be used to check and fix your voter status. You can also reach out to his office directly.

The website shows all of the temporary election worker positions they are recruiting for for next year. They are going to be hiring around 3,000 people for those jobs that range from one day to a couple of months.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.