Man arrested months after hit-and-run crash kills teen in north Phoenix

39-year-old Kyle Nobbley was arrested nearly five months after the deadly crash.
39-year-old Kyle Nobbley was arrested nearly five months after the deadly crash.(Arizona's Family/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:39 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Cave Creek man is facing hit-and-run charges, in addition to manslaughter, after allegedly killing a teen boy during an early morning crash in July.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Kyle Nobbley was arrested on Wednesday. Police say he was going westbound on Bell Road near 7th Street when he ran a red light at the intersection, crashing into an SUV. When officers arrived, they found 13-year-old JD Gamino seriously hurt in the back seat of the SUV. Gamino was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries a day later. Investigators believe that Nobbly was going 52mph in a marked 40mph zone at the time of the collision before speeding off, going northbound, and leaving the crash scene.

Throughout the investigation, detectives learned that Nobbley and his parents had realized that a child had been killed in the crash. Authorities say that they believed Nobbley would turn himself in after reaching out to an attorney but then didn’t reach out after talking to his lawyer.

Court paperwork says Nobbley was questioned and didn’t give investigators many details about what happened. Detectives then searched through his parents’ cell phones, which had pictures of the truck in question, which, according to authorities, had been deleted but could be recovered. Call log records also showed attempts to talk to nearby auto body repair facilities, and someone had deleted the Ring doorbell video after the search warrant had been served to Nobbley’s attorney. Nobbley also refused to conduct a DNA test, documents stated.

The family wants the hit-and-run driver to turn themselves in.

Nobbley is now being held at the Maricopa County jail on a $250,000 cash-only bail.

