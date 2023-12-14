Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Help Needed: Christmas Angel program coming up short on toys

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Christmas Angel program does not have the toys they need to provide Christmas to more than 50,000 kids this year.

Please visit any of the 12 participating malls in the Valley, Prescott and Flagstaff. The trees are decorated with Christmas Angel tags of boys and girls 12 years of age and younger. Simply remove a tag from the tree and start shopping for the suggested gifts on the tag.

Return the gifts, unwrapped, to the Christmas Angel tree from which you got the tag by the deadline on the tag, and the Salvation Army will make sure those gifts are under that child’s tree on Christmas morning.

If you already have tags, please check the deadline date on the tags and bring the tags and toys back to your Angel tree by the deadline. Together, we can bring Christmas to Arizona families in need!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Aerial video showed a pickup truck that appeared to have spun out and hit a tree. At least 3...
DPS: 3 dead in US 60 crash near Show Low

Latest News

Parents can “shop” from all the gathered toys, ensuring every child has presents under the...
Mesa EVIT students host holiday toy drive for families
Students have been collecting toys through various toy drives. Now, parents can "shop" from...
Mesa EVIT students hosting toy drive for families
Music Will, a national non-profit, promoting and aiding classrooms with musical instruments,...
National nonprofit donates musical instruments to Phoenix school
Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's | Music Will, a national non-profit supporting...
Non-profit donates musical instruments to Phoenix charter school
Arizona's Family's Royal Norman checks out the types of toys shoppers at the San Tan Valley...
It's time to help make Christmas merry for thousands of Arizona kids