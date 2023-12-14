Help Needed: Christmas Angel program coming up short on toys

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Christmas Angel program does not have the toys they need to provide Christmas to more than 50,000 kids this year.

Please visit any of the 12 participating malls in the Valley, Prescott and Flagstaff. The trees are decorated with Christmas Angel tags of boys and girls 12 years of age and younger. Simply remove a tag from the tree and start shopping for the suggested gifts on the tag.

Return the gifts, unwrapped, to the Christmas Angel tree from which you got the tag by the deadline on the tag, and the Salvation Army will make sure those gifts are under that child’s tree on Christmas morning.

If you already have tags, please check the deadline date on the tags and bring the tags and toys back to your Angel tree by the deadline. Together, we can bring Christmas to Arizona families in need!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.