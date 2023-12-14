Family of Scottsdale man killed on motorcycle offers $20K to catch hit and run driver

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tim Hadrich and his son David loved to ride motorcycles. In fact, they did it every Sunday.

It was a father-son activity that brought them a lot of joy and now, tragedy. “I keep reliving the scene, thinking, ‘why couldn’t I pull out first? Why couldn’t that have been me?’” Hadrich said. “I would definitely have died in a minute to save my son.”

On Wednesday, Tim and his family talked about the pain and heartache they’re now going through following the sudden death of David, a 27-year-old tattoo artist. The father and son were headed to lunch in Carefree on Sunday when disaster struck. David had just turned left onto Cave Creek Road from Pima Road when someone driving a white pickup truck ran a stop sign, ran over David and then drove off. “This brutal murderer, in my opinion, stepped on the gas to run over my son,” Hadrich said.

“Every day I wake up and wish I was in a nightmare, that I am dreaming,” said Rhonda Hadrich, David’s Aunt. “I just wish I’m dreaming; I wish I would wake up and it’s not real.”

Detectives with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office believe the vehicle involved is a white, four-door 2015-2019 Chevy Silverado 2500HD or 3500HD or a GMC Sierra.

“For anybody to do that and leave the scene, I just don’t know what type of person they can be,” Tim said. “In my opinion, I can’t even fathom that.”

Loved ones describe David as a kind, generous person who loved the outdoors and loved riding motorcycles and Jeeps. David and his girlfriend had also been talking about getting married.

Family members know nothing will bring David back, but they’re hoping someone will come forward with information to catch the hit and driver before anyone else gets hurt. “I feel very confident that we will catch this person,” Rhonda said. “I feel confident he will be caught for murdering my nephew.”

The family is now offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

MCSO Detectives are looking for the public’s help reference a fatal hit and run collision that occurred 12/10/23, at... Posted by Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 12, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.