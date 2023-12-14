Deputies: Driver was impaired in Sun City crash that left passenger dead

SUN CITY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead, and a woman is hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Sun City Wednesday night. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says speed and impairment were factors in the deadly collision.

Just before 5:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and Sun City Fire and Medical crews responded to a crash at 109th Avenue and Sun City Boulevard, just north of Peoria Avenue. Aerial video from the scene shows a Chevrolet pickup truck that collided with a palm tree in the front yard of a home. The truck had extensive damage on the passenger side.

The passenger, identified as 53-year-old Bobby Spencer, was pronounced dead at the scene. Olivia Harris, 58, who deputies say was driving the truck, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe Harris was impaired by alcohol and speeding at the time of the crash. The MCSO Vehicular Crimes unit is investigating, and the sheriff’s office says charges are pending.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.