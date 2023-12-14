Your Life
City of Tempe passes new ordinance banning income discrimination

The City of Tempe passed a new ordinance banning income discrimination.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Tempe, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The cost of homes and apartments is becoming increasingly out of reach for Arizonans, and for those on housing vouchers, it’s become even more difficult to find a stable home. “We hear from 30% to 40% of voucher recipients in the city that they’re having a difficult time finding secure housing,” said Tempe councilmember Randy Keating.

That’s why the City of Tempe recently updated its fair housing ordinance, making it illegal to discriminate against people based on their income. It’s the latest city in the valley to do this. Phoenix passed a similar measure back in May. “If you’re on some sort of government benefit like disability insurance, social security, or a housing voucher that can not be necessarily used to disqualify you for rental housing in Tempe,” Keating said.

The city already prohibits discriminating against residents based on their race, gender, age, disability, and sexual orientation. For those who don’t follow the rules, there will be penalties. “If there are repeated violations, somebody could be referred to our city attorney’s office for a violation, and it could carry a penalty of up to $2,500, ” Keating said.

For more information or to submit a complaint, click/tap here.

