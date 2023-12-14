Your Life
Big weekend warm-up on the way to Arizona

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 12/14/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:52 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Temperatures will run a few degrees above normal today, topping out in the upper 60s in the Valley under clear skies with abundant sunshine. This morning features chilly temperatures in the 40s, with outlying areas in the mid to upper 30s. Today is a No Burn Day in Maricopa County.

An area of low pressure is moving away from Arizona and into New Mexico today. Lingering rain and snow showers can be expected in the Four Corners region through the morning hours, but the rest of the state will stay dry.

A ridge of high pressure will begin building in from the west over the next few days. This will bump up afternoon temperatures. The Valley will come close to 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The ridge will also drive breezy conditions the next few next and mornings, especially Friday night and into Saturday morning. Easterly winds could stay breezy during the Fiesta Bowl parade in Central Phoenix Saturday morning.

Temperatures come down a few degrees next week and all eyes will be on a developing area of low pressure off the California coast. This system may bring a change to an unsettled weather pattern during the middle to second half of next week. We’ll keep you updated.

