Avoid becoming a gift card scam victim, Arizonans

New technique scammers are using to tamper with gift cards
Watch out for this new gift card scam if you're buying a gift card for something this holiday...
Watch out for this new gift card scam if you're buying a gift card for something this holiday season.(Arizona's Family)
By Gary Harper
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — When it comes to holiday shopping, more than half of consumers say they will buy at least one gift card. In fact, it’s estimated that over $29 billion will be spent on gift cards alone. But before you take one of the racks, make sure scammers haven’t touched that card first. On Your Side has been exposing gift card scams for years, revealing the methods scammers use to steal your money. But like everything else, gift card scams have evolved.

Years ago, gift cards had very few security measures. So, retailers started adding scratch-off security strips on the back. When scammers learned how to beat that, retailers moved to enclose the entire card inside a sealed cardboard case.

Well, now scammers have even found ways around that. So, you’re encouraged to make sure the gift card has not been tampered with.

This video recently went viral, illustrating just how important it is. In the video, Sgt. Barry Duggan explains scammers are taking unpurchased cards home, carefully removing them from the packaging and then cutting the activation code off. They then wait for you to pick that card off the rack and load it with cash. Sgt. Dugan said, “Again, this is the code that gives you access to the money to the person you give the card to. Then they take the bottom of the card, which really means nothing now, put it in the envelope, seal it back up, and just like that, you have a new gift card that you think you’re getting for your person for Christmas.”

So, before you buy a gift card, carefully examine it. “Either feel for the entire card. It should feel like the size of a credit card,” Duggan said. “Or with the permission of the store when you purchase these, ask if you can remove them to make sure the whole card is there.” To keep from becoming victimized, experts recommend avoiding gift card racks altogether. Instead, buy them from behind the counter or online directly from the retailer’s official website.

On Your Side has one final tip. If you buy a gift card off the rack, get one that is toward the back. Scammers hate waiting for cards to be activated and usually put tampered gift cards toward the front.

