9 state football champion teams to join Fiesta Bowl parade

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More special guests will be joining this year’s Vrbo Fiesta Bowl parade! On Thursday, officials announced AIA state football champions from nine divisions will join grand marshals Jake Plummer and Richard Jefferson for the parade. The teams will march through central Phoenix as the parade kicks off this weekend.

Seven boys AIA state football champions and two girls champion flag football teams will participate in the parade. Liberty, Saguaro, Higley, Canyon del Oro, Sabino, Scottsdale Christian and Hayden were crowned champions in their respective divisions for boy’s football, while Mountain View Mesa and Campo Verde took home the trophy for girls’ flag football.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and is free to the public. If you can’t make it in person, you can watch the event on Arizona’s Family. Tune in to 3TV, log onto azfamily.com, or use the free AZFamily mobile and streaming TV news app.

