Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

9 state football champion teams to join Fiesta Bowl parade

Seven boys AIA state football champions, two girls champion flag football teams and each team’s spirit squad will participate in the parade.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More special guests will be joining this year’s Vrbo Fiesta Bowl parade! On Thursday, officials announced AIA state football champions from nine divisions will join grand marshals Jake Plummer and Richard Jefferson for the parade. The teams will march through central Phoenix as the parade kicks off this weekend.

Seven boys AIA state football champions and two girls champion flag football teams will participate in the parade. Liberty, Saguaro, Higley, Canyon del Oro, Sabino, Scottsdale Christian and Hayden were crowned champions in their respective divisions for boy’s football, while Mountain View Mesa and Campo Verde took home the trophy for girls’ flag football.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and is free to the public. If you can’t make it in person, you can watch the event on Arizona’s Family. Tune in to 3TV, log onto azfamily.com, or use the free AZFamily mobile and streaming TV news app.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Aerial video showed a pickup truck that appeared to have spun out and hit a tree. At least 3...
DPS: 3 dead in US 60 crash near Show Low

Latest News

Parents can “shop” from all the gathered toys, ensuring every child has presents under the...
Mesa EVIT students host holiday toy drive for families
Students have been collecting toys through various toy drives. Now, parents can "shop" from...
Mesa EVIT students hosting toy drive for families
Seven boys AIA state football champions, two girls champion flag football teams and each...
AIA state football champions to join Fiesta Bowl parade
Music Will, a national non-profit, promoting and aiding classrooms with musical instruments,...
National nonprofit donates musical instruments to Phoenix school