4-year-old boy in critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix backyard pool

A 4-year-old boy was pulled from a backyard pool in north Phoenix Thursday afternoon.
A 4-year-old boy was pulled from a backyard pool in north Phoenix Thursday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A 4-year-old boy has been rushed to a hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in a Phoenix neighborhood.

According to Phoenix fire officials, the child’s family found the boy in the pool shortly before 1:30 at a home near 32nd Street and Cactus Road. Phoenix fire dispatchers instructed family members to perform CPR before medics arrived. It’s unknown how long the child was in the pool.

