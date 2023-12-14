4-year-old boy in critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix backyard pool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 4-year-old boy has been rushed to a hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in a Phoenix neighborhood.

According to Phoenix fire officials, the child’s family found the boy in the pool shortly before 1:30 at a home near 32nd Street and Cactus Road. Phoenix fire dispatchers instructed family members to perform CPR before medics arrived. It’s unknown how long the child was in the pool.

