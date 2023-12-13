Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Yuma talks solutions to end Homelessness

Crossroads Mission shelter in Yuma said they have about 300 beds combined at their family and...
Crossroads Mission shelter in Yuma said they have about 300 beds combined at their family and men’s shelter.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Yuma is seeking solutions to decrease homelessness. Community leaders gathered in Yuma on Tuesday to discuss solutions to the city’s growing homeless population and find ways to bring more affordable housing to the community.

The Yuma Coalition to End Homelessness said they’ve seen an increase in people unable to afford their bills. “Currently, we are getting a lot more calls of people just not being able to afford their bills. So that is very scary, the rise of cost of living is a clear indicator that you’re going to find people that are at risk of homelessness,” said Rebecca Clayton, Yuma Coalition to End Homelessness director.

A 2022 HUD report found a 25% increase over a two-year period in people experiencing homelessness in Arizona. Former state representative Charlene Fernandez, now with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, said bringing funding to rural areas like Yuma is top of mind. “In Arizona alone there’s over 13,000 people that are homeless, nine thousand of those are in Maricopa County, so if you do the math, there’s about five thousand people in our rural areas,” Fernandez said.

Clayton said finding people a place to stay is tough, especially with only one shelter in town. “One shelter in Yuma, in Yuma county, is unfortunately not enough.”

Crossroads Mission shelter in Yuma said they have about 300 beds combined at their family and men’s shelter. They said right now, they’re seeing a lot of elderly folks with fixed incomes unable to afford their rent and daily needs. Clayton says it’s a trend they are also seeing.

Clayton said the Yuma Coalition to End Homelessness is looking for ways to bring funding and help build a second shelter in Yuma.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Thanks to new federal funding, Amtrak is one step closer to returning train service to...
Phoenix is one step closer to bringing back Amtrak service

Latest News

Evictions fell to about 6,656 in November across Maricopa County.
Maricopa County eviction numbers down heading into holidays, but drop not expected to last
A measure that's expected to be on Arizona's ballot making abortion part of the state...
Possible abortion ballot measure could make Supreme Court ruling moot
She hired a company called ID Landscape and Design and paid $800 to start the project. No work...
Unlicensed landscaping company returns $800 to Cave Creek homeowner
At On Your Side’s request, ID Landscape and Design agreed to return the money.
UPDATE: Unlicensed landscaping company returns $800 to Cave Creek homeowner