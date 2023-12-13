Yuma talks solutions to end Homelessness

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Yuma is seeking solutions to decrease homelessness. Community leaders gathered in Yuma on Tuesday to discuss solutions to the city’s growing homeless population and find ways to bring more affordable housing to the community.

The Yuma Coalition to End Homelessness said they’ve seen an increase in people unable to afford their bills. “Currently, we are getting a lot more calls of people just not being able to afford their bills. So that is very scary, the rise of cost of living is a clear indicator that you’re going to find people that are at risk of homelessness,” said Rebecca Clayton, Yuma Coalition to End Homelessness director.

A 2022 HUD report found a 25% increase over a two-year period in people experiencing homelessness in Arizona. Former state representative Charlene Fernandez, now with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, said bringing funding to rural areas like Yuma is top of mind. “In Arizona alone there’s over 13,000 people that are homeless, nine thousand of those are in Maricopa County, so if you do the math, there’s about five thousand people in our rural areas,” Fernandez said.

Clayton said finding people a place to stay is tough, especially with only one shelter in town. “One shelter in Yuma, in Yuma county, is unfortunately not enough.”

Crossroads Mission shelter in Yuma said they have about 300 beds combined at their family and men’s shelter. They said right now, they’re seeing a lot of elderly folks with fixed incomes unable to afford their rent and daily needs. Clayton says it’s a trend they are also seeing.

Clayton said the Yuma Coalition to End Homelessness is looking for ways to bring funding and help build a second shelter in Yuma.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.