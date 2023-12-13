Woman killed, 2 hurt in west Phoenix crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead and two others have been hurt following a two-car crash in west Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 43rd and Ruth avenues, just south of Dunlap Avenue. Police and fire officials say two people in their 60s were in one car, including a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene and a man who was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition. The driver of the other car, a man in his 30s, was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the crash. No word if drugs or alcohol were factors.

