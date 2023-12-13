Will the Phoenix Suns’ ‘Big 3′ make their debut tonight against the Nets?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — NBA legend Kevin Garnett famously said, “Anything is possible!” after winning the 2008 Finals. Well, it looks like it’s possible the Phoenix Suns’ “Big 3″ will finally make their debut Wednesday night at home against the Brooklyn Nets. Catch the game starting at 7 p.m. on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports. Tap/click here for details on how to watch.

Kevin Durant has missed the last two games with a sprained left ankle. However, he was upgraded to probable for Wednesday’s game. Bradley Beal, who played his first game since Nov. 12 on Tuesday, is not on the team’s injury report. Devin Booker hasn’t missed a game since Dec. 1. We’re expected to know more about the status of the Big 3 when Suns head coach Frank Vogel speaks at 5:15 p.m.

Kevin Durant upgraded to probable. No mention on Bradley Beal on the injury report. The debut of the #Suns big 3 looks like it will tonight at 7 pm on @azfamily — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) December 13, 2023

Beal was a little rusty Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors but still scored 16 points in 27 minutes of play. The three-time All-Star has been dealing with a low back strain since October. Booker scored 32 points, and the Suns held on to win 119-116. Golden State’s Draymond Green was ejected in the third quarter after receiving a Flagrant 2 foul for hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 24 points.

Wednesday night’s game also marks the return of former Suns players Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, whom Suns fans affectionately call “The Twins.” The pair helped propel the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021 before getting traded to the Nets earlier this year in a blockbuster trade to bring Durant to the Valley.

