Why the air smells “like you walked into an outhouse,” in one Florence neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - People in one Florence neighborhood have been dealing with a smelly situation for some time now. Neighbors say the smell lingers near Hunt Highway, just south of Arizona Farms Road. People living in The Oasis at Magic Ranch live closest to Section 11 and have been complaining of a strong and foul smell. “Like you walked into an outhouse,” said David Donhew, who has lived about a mile away for seven years.

Pam Larsen bought her home in the area nearly eight years ago but only lives there a few months out of the year. “I’d hate to say on the air, it’s probably like someone’s toilet had backed up or something,” she said about the smell.

They, and others living next to the Section 11 wastewater treatment plant, described the smell as Sulphur, chemicals and excrement. Some neighbors can see the plant, consisting of four large open-air aerated lagoons, from their second-story homes. “You can look down and see pools from our master bedroom windows from the second floor,” said Brayden Cluff, who has lived at his home for the past three years.

EPCOR gave Arizona’s Family a look at the Copper Basin facility in San Tan Valley. They say it will soon be the replacement for Section 11. “An old outdated process that isn’t equipped to handle the high concentration of waste water we see today,” said EPCOR Operation Director Jacob Rodgers.

He shares Section 11 has had complaints dating back for years. “There was sewage running in the street, pressure issues, water quality issues. EPCOR was appointed as interim manager in 2008 and we came in and started fixing things right away,” said Rodgers.

Donahew shared he’s seen a difference since EPCOR took over Johnson Utilities. “When we first got here, the smells were awful Since Johnson’s been out it has gotten a bit better, but every once in a while we still get the waft of the smell in,” Rodgers said.

Since October 22, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality or ADEQ, has received 21 complaints from 13 people. Inspectors visited the neighborhood and section 11 four times – in the evening and early morning – to consider variations in plant activity and atmospheric conditions. A spokesperson for ADEQ said no violations were issued. “Honestly, I’ve worried about the health impacts on my kids,” Cluff said.

Rodgers said he doesn’t believe neighbors should be worried about their health. “State regulatory agencies, ADEQ, would not allow that type of facility today, just because of how close proximity it is to our customers. You can see this facility has honored the necessary setbacks to create that boundary so that odors aren’t drifting into the communities,” he said.

Copper Basin is set to replace the older treatment system and will open next month. It will be fully enclosed and equipped with odor control, while Section 11 will permanently close in 2025. “We’ll go through a clean closure process, where we’ll prep the land for re-use whether that be parks or homes, or whatever,” Rodgers said.

Section 11 treats about 1.1 million gallons daily; on January 30, that flow will drop to 500,000 gallons.

