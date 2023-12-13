UPDATE: Unlicensed landscaping company returns $800 to Cave Creek homeowner

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Thanks to On Your Side, Sue Leach has $800 back in her pocket. “We’re very pleased,” she said. “We want to thank Gary Harper and his staff for helping us get our money back.”

But in a recent On Your Side report, Leach wasn’t so happy. She explained how she needed to update her landscape with some fresh, new rock. “Yes, the rock has broken down, and you can see the dirt right here,” Leach said in November. “So, we want to have more gravel and make it look nice again.”

Leach also had a drainage problem in her yard that needed to be fixed. So, she hired a company called ID Landscape and Design, which claimed they could do the project for just under $2,000. She paid the company $800 to start the project. However, nearly six months later, Leach says no work has been done, and ID Landscape and Design kept the $800.

That’s when On Your Side got involved. “We watch your news all the time, and we’re very impressed with what you’re able to accomplish for people,” Leach said.

On Your Side discovered ID Landscape and Design doesn’t have a contractor’s license required by law. In fact, their license was revoked eight years ago by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors.

So, On Your Side got a hold of Idalee Przbylski, which according to the agency, runs ID Landscape and Design. She said she never abandoned the job, even though Leach has been waiting six months. But at On Your Side’s request, she did agree to return the money, telling me in this email, “Yes (the issue) will be resolved in a timely matter. (The) Leaches will be notified Thank you.”

And less than a week later, Leach says she finally received an electronic transfer totaling $800. So, is Sue glad she contacted On Your Side? “Yes, I am, very much so. I’m just happy and grateful.”

