One person hospitalized after explosion in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An explosion in north Phoenix left one person hospitalized on Wednesday morning. According to officials, just before 10 a.m., firefighters from Phoenix, Glendale and Scottsdale responded to a strip mall near Tatum Boulevard and Thunderbird Road. The fire was then upgraded to a first-alarm response, with more crews and units called to respond.

Crews arrived and found smoke coming from a building that was being remodeled. Firefighters quickly put out the flames, preventing them from spreading to other businesses in the strip mall. However, the fire caused a propane leak. Crews confirmed one person was sent to the hospital, and no firefighters were injured.

Crews say Thunderbird Road is currently closed between Tatum and 52nd Street. There is no estimated time for reopening.

Firefighters from @PHXFire, @GlendaleFire, and @ScottsdaleFire are working a 1st Alarm Hazardous Materials Fire near Tatum and Thunderbird.



⚠️ Road Closure ⚠️



Thunderbird Rd will be closed between Tatum Rd and 52nd St for an unknown amount of time. pic.twitter.com/qHE23EOAtN — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) December 13, 2023

