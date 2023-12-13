Your Life
Some businesses in Rocky Point closing as Lukeville Port of Entry remains closed

The usually bustling line of restaurants and bars in Rocky Point are now at a standstill.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:58 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PUERTO PEÑASCO, MX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than a week has passed since the closing of the Lukeville Port of Entry. The popular route for many to the tourist destination of Rocky Point is not only adding hours to one’s drive to Mexico, but it’s prompting some businesses to close entirely. Arizona’s Family visited Puerto Peñasco and spoke to business owners, hoping things will change fast.

“You can see nobody come,” Manuel Valentedez said. He knows what the slow season is like along the Rodeo Drive shopping strip in Puerto Peñasco. He’s had his business here since the ‘90s. It’s a far cry from what he was used to seeing. “It’s very, very quiet. This time of year it’s quiet, but now it’s more more quiet because not a lot of people want to drive to San Luis to come to Rocky Point,” Valentedez said.

If the following weeks are anything like the first week, sales will be limited, if any. Valentedez had his shop open for five days with little success. “This last weekend in one week, I just make one sale in a week,” Valentine said.

Near the port, the story is the same. “We experience more people visiting us during COVID than what is happening right now,” said Martin Orozzo, who works in the area.

A once bustling area lined with bars, restaurants, fish markets and shopping now sits in stillness. Some businesses are already making the tough decision to close their doors. Orozzo lives off of tips as a server. He continues to watch it unfold before him every day, wondering if his hours will be cut or if he’ll soon be looking for another job. “They are not going to open anymore until they open the re-entry,” Orozzo said. He added Mariscos de Malecon, a spot nearby closed last week. “To our left here is another business, Flabby’s restaurant, they’re cutting hours and they’re cutting days of operation too because of that.”

As businesses grapple to stay afloat, others are forced to schedule additional travel days to drive back to the United States for medical purposes. Susan Beer is one of them. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in August and has multiple appointments in Tucson. “It’s a whole day of travel instead of running to Tucson, seeing somebody and then coming back the next day. Now it takes me a day to get there, an appointment the next day for an hour and then a day to get back. It’s a three-day trip for a one hour appointment.”

As the reopening of Lukeville Port of Entry sits in limbo, so too, does so many businesses in the do vacation destination.

