Shooting on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix leaves man hurt

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting on Interstate 17 left one man hurt in north Phoenix on Wednesday morning.

Just before noon, law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting that happened on the freeway near Bell Road. When Phoenix police officers arrived, they found a DPS trooper with a man who had been struck by gunfire, authorities say. The victim had minor injuries. Investigators say the suspect drove off before police arrived.

No description of the suspect’s vehicle has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.