Shooting on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix leaves man hurt

A heavy police presence could be seen in the area. There is no word on the shooter.
A heavy police presence could be seen in the area. There is no word on the shooter.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting on Interstate 17 left one man hurt in north Phoenix on Wednesday morning.

Just before noon, law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting that happened on the freeway near Bell Road. When Phoenix police officers arrived, they found a DPS trooper with a man who had been struck by gunfire, authorities say. The victim had minor injuries. Investigators say the suspect drove off before police arrived.

No description of the suspect’s vehicle has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

