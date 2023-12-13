Your Life
Scottsdale Marketplace offers unique items from 30+ vendors

Scottsdale Marketplace features multiple vendors and offers a variety of different unique and antique trinkets!
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale Marketplace is a one-stop shop for beautiful things. The 20,000-square-foot store sits at the corner of Scottsdale and Lincoln Roads. It is a long, winding wonderland of everything you may want for the home, patio, holiday decor, or gifts.

Some 35 vendors are under one roof with new, resale, vintage and antique items. The owner, Chitti, immigrated from Thailand in July 1970 and was an international banker for 21 years. He opened Antique Gallery in October 1992, Central Antiques and Maxwell Hallmark in 1995. He sold all three in March 2001 and retired, or so he thought. In March 2003, he opened Scottsdale Marketplace, filling his store with talented makers, artists, finders, and antique experts for the last 21 years.

Come ready to shop. This place is vast and filled with passionate vendors. You will certainly find something to take home and cherish from Scottsdale Marketplace.

Check out Scottsdale Marketplace for all your vintage and antique needs, perfect for any home!

Scottsdale Marketplace | 6310 N. Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253 | (480) 368-5720 | scottsdalemarketplace.com

