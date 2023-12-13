Your Life
Roof collapses during house fire in Goodyear

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- One homeowner is now displaced after his roof collapsed during a fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the area of Lower Buckeye Road and Sarival Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Goodyear Fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that the fire spread into the attic, and then, within minutes, the roof collapsed. Luckily, the homeowner, who was the only one inside at the time of the fire, was treated by paramedics as a precaution and did not need to be hospitalized.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No other information has been released.

