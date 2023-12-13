North Phoenix community responds to multiple coyote attacks over a two-day span

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is searching a north Phoenix neighborhood after three coyote attacks happened this past weekend.

The attacks took place near the Interstate 17 and Happy Valley Road exit. Two men and a 4-year-old child were bitten. All three victims have received medical treatment, gotten rabies treatment and have been released. But Game and Fish is continuing to search for coyotes in a 1 to 2-mile radius near where these attacks took place.

“I figured wildlife would be more distant,” area resident Liz Ingwersen said. Ingwersen grew up in the country, where running into wildlife was common. But she didn’t expect to hear about coyotes attacking just down the street from her north Phoenix home. “I was really surprised first of all,” she said. “But I know it’s a new neighborhood so we’re encroaching on their territories.”

Game and Fish Public Affairs community liaison Alexandra Flickinger says it’s not uncommon for coyotes to be spotted in the Valley. But over the last 26 years, there have only been 28 attacks. So after two happened on Saturday, and a third happened on Sunday, Flickinger says Game and Fish has had crews working 24/7. “We know this is where the bites have occurred,” Flickinger said. “So we’re targeting any of the coyotes that are going to be in this direct vicinity.”

Game and Fish has posted signs in the area, letting people know about the aggressive coyotes. In the meantime, Flickinger says anyone walking their dogs should keep them on a short leash, stay aware of their surroundings, and carry pepper spray. “Think about being out at night when you can’t see very well,” she said. “And just being more cautious is all.”

There’s no timetable on when exactly Game and Fish will stop searching this north Phoenix area for coyotes. But in the meantime, Ingwersen has already altered her daily routine. “At night, I generally take the dogs out just to have them go to the bathroom before they go to bed,” she said. “I don’t do that out front anymore. I just do it in the backyard because I want to make sure they’re safe.”

As for Ingwersen’s safety, she’s taking more precautions. “I have a little tin that I put some coins in so that if the coyote gets close, I can either shake it really loud or maybe even throw it at them just to make them keep their distance if at all needed.”

Anyone who sees a coyote is asked to call the 24/7 Game and Fish hotline at 623-236-7201.

