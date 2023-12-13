New numbers show February had the highest number of mountain rescues in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite our cooler temperatures, it can still be a busy time of year for mountain rescues in Phoenix as more people are out on the trails. The Phoenix Fire Department responded to at least two over the weekend, including a 27-year-old who got sick while hiking Camelback Mountain. Another injured hiker had to be airlifted off the same mountain.

While we typically think of the heat when it comes to these rescues, data from Phoenix Fire shows February of this year saw the highest number of rescues in a single month at 23.

As we head into the peak of hiking season, crews are urging you to take a hike and do it right. Make sure you have enough water and stay hydrated, bring the right shoes, and know your limits.

Here is some more information on hiking safety from the city.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.