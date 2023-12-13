Your Life
New numbers show February had the highest number of mountain rescues in Phoenix

Crews are urging hikers to stay safe as they hit the trails this holiday season.
Data from Phoenix Fire shows February 2023 saw the highest number of rescues in a single month at 23. Here's what you need to know before you go outside.
By Whitney Clark
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:02 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite our cooler temperatures, it can still be a busy time of year for mountain rescues in Phoenix as more people are out on the trails. The Phoenix Fire Department responded to at least two over the weekend, including a 27-year-old who got sick while hiking Camelback Mountain. Another injured hiker had to be airlifted off the same mountain.

While we typically think of the heat when it comes to these rescues, data from Phoenix Fire shows February of this year saw the highest number of rescues in a single month at 23.

READ MORE: Phoenix expands hiking trail restrictions during extreme heat

As we head into the peak of hiking season, crews are urging you to take a hike and do it right. Make sure you have enough water and stay hydrated, bring the right shoes, and know your limits.

Here is some more information on hiking safety from the city.

