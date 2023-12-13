National nonprofit donates musical instruments to Phoenix school

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Many schools have had their music programs cut year after year due to the ever-increasing prioritization of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). That’s where organizations like Music Will come in. Thanks to this nonprofit, formerly known as Little Kids Rock, one local school in Phoenix got some new instruments.

Music Will launched their 12 days of donations on Tuesday by donating instruments to music programs all over the country. One of the lucky schools is Empower College Prep in Phoenix. This was the scene yesterday when the nonprofit surprised the students. The children were excited as they unwrapped these precious gifts.

The organization is “playing” it forward in many ways — not just with instruments, but it also does music classroom makeovers and artist performances! Music Wil is the largest non-profit music program in the country. Each year, it delivers 2,500 new classroom instruments, provides music training to hundreds of teachers each year and continues to bring music education to 650,000 students nationwide.

So thank you, Music Will, for doing Something Good! You can help Music Will “#PlayItForward” to its teachers this holiday season by donating in honor of them.

