Multiple people injured after two-vehicle crash in Surprise

Investigators say "multiple people" have been taken to the hospital after a crash involving pickup trucks in Surprise.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple people are hurt after two pickup trucks crashed in Surprise on Tuesday night.

Details on the crash are limited, but Surprise police say the collision happened in the area of 175th Avenue and Bell Road. Multiple people were taken to the hospital from the crash; their conditions are unknown.

Video from Arizona’s Family news chopper shows two pickup trucks involved in the crash, with severe damage to a white truck, a red truck split in half, and debris scattered on the road. Surprise police say the area will be shut down as crews clear the scene and investigate the crash.

The red pickup truck split in half.
The red pickup truck split in half.(Arizona's Family)

