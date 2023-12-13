Maricopa woman accused of setting dog on fire in backyard pit

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Maricopa woman is accused of setting their dog, “Missy,” on fire earlier this month. Investigators say Ambria Garcia was taken into custody and transported to Pinal County jail.

On Dec. 7, Maricopa police officers were called to investigate a report of animal cruelty. A husband reported his wife, Garcia, put their 5-year-old Shih Tzu, “Missy,” inside a fire pit and set it on fire, court documents state. The man also reportedly told police that Garcia had left their home and that he was watching everything unfold from their cameras.

According to investigators, Garcia claimed Missy had bitten her in the past and harmed her children. Garcia said she wanted to “prevent Missy from harming anyone else” and claimed she “needed to handle this problem as soon as possible,” court documents state. She also referred to Missy as a “possessed rat.” Authorities say Garcia put Missy inside the pit before lighting it on fire, reportedly stating the dog made a hissing sound “as if a demon had been released.” Missy died in two seconds, according to police. Officers found the dog inside the fire pit and gasoline tank next to it.

Garcia’s husband told police she suffers from various mental illnesses, according to court paperwork. She was booked on one count of cruelty to animals.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.