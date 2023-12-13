Maricopa County issues first ‘No Burn Days’ of the year; what you need to know

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Air Quality Department has issued the first “No Burn Days” of the year, making wood-burning prohibited on Wednesday, Dec. 13, and Thursday, Dec. 14.

Last month, county officials launched their annual marketing campaign to remind people how to best protect their health and prevent high levels of air pollutants in the Valley.

“The Burn Cleaner, Burn Better campaign encourages community participation to improve air quality in Maricopa County,” said Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman from District 4. “By not burning wood on No Burn Days and opting for alternative fuel-burning devices, we can help protect our environment and the health of our loved ones.”

The county declares a “No Burn Day” when the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality forecasts poor air quality. While most outdoor fires aren’t permitted, gas and electric stoves and devices are allowed on No Burn Days. Officials say that the most benefit comes from residents switching from wood burning to alternatives.

Two programs are offered to help affected homeowners, including the Maricopa County Fireplace Retrofit and the Propane Fire Pit, to reduce the cost of retrofitting a wood-burning fireplace.

“The health of our community is the Air Quality Department’s top priority when declaring No Burn Days, says department director Philip McNeely. “The BCBB campaign encourages residents and businesses to come together to make a positive impact on our health and environment by helping improve air quality with cleaner burning alternatives.”

To learn how to sign up for air quality alerts and use the free “Clean Air Make More” app, click/tap here.

