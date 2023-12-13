Maricopa County eviction numbers down heading into holidays, but drop not expected to last

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s been happening a lot this year: Maricopa County constables serving eviction notices and kicking out tenants who haven’t paid their rent.

But there is some good news for renters struggling to get by heading into the holidays. After a record 7,948 landlord evictions in October, evictions fell to about 6,656 in November across Maricopa County.

Hon. Anna Huberman is a judge for the Justice Courts of Maricopa County. “There tends to be a drop off over the holidays,” said Huberman. “People tend to be a little bit more compassionate and try to work things out with tenants over the holidays. No one wants to evict a family with children during Christmas time.”

Ken Volk runs Arizona Tenants Advocates, a renters rights organization that helps people stay in their homes and apartments. Volk said the drop in evictions is nice, but it won’t last considering the Valley’s still sky-high rent prices, inflation and the lack of affordable housing. “There’s nothing changed in society that’s indicative of any improvement to the benefit of renters.” said Volk. “Of course, it’s going to keep going up.”

The growing number of people moving to the Phoenix area doesn’t help either, said Volk. The tenant advocate said that until Phoenix-area cities establish some type of rent control or create more affordable places to live, more families will be unable to pay their rent, leading to more evictions. “There are people that can afford to pay more rent, and they are forcing out the ones that cannot,” said Volk. “It results in a social disaster.”

Maricopa County does offer emergency rental assistance. For more details, click/tap here.

