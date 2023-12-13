Maricopa County Attorney to provide update on organized retail crime, other cases

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell is hosting a regularly scheduled news conference on Wednesday afternoon, where she is expected to discuss several topics.

Mitchell will provide an update on the recent crackdown of organized retail theft, as well as an update on a Maricopa County death penalty case. Check back for updated information.

