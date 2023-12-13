Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Maricopa County Attorney to provide update on organized retail crime, other cases

Rachel Mitchell says she doesn't want to see Phoenix become like Los Angeles with retail...
Rachel Mitchell says she doesn't want to see Phoenix become like Los Angeles with retail thefts going unprosecuted.(Pool)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:29 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell is hosting a regularly scheduled news conference on Wednesday afternoon, where she is expected to discuss several topics.

Mitchell will provide an update on the recent crackdown of organized retail theft, as well as an update on a Maricopa County death penalty case. Check back for updated information.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Thanks to new federal funding, Amtrak is one step closer to returning train service to...
Phoenix is one step closer to bringing back Amtrak service

Latest News

She was booked on one count of cruelty to animals.
Maricopa woman accused of setting dog on fire
Arizona’s Family news chopper captured video of a small hole in the home’s roof.
Avondale police officer recovering from smoke inhalation after house fire
File photo of wood burning in fire.
Maricopa County issues first ‘No Burn Days’ of the year; what you need to know
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Roof collapses during house fire in Goodyear