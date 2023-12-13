Your Life
Man found dead last weekend was victim of homicide, Phoenix police say

Around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, officers responded to the area of 33rd and Peoria avenues...
Around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, officers responded to the area of 33rd and Peoria avenues after someone reported a dead body.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was found dead over the weekend, and now Phoenix police are calling the case a homicide.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, officers responded to the area of 33rd and Peoria avenues after someone reported a dead body. Police found a man, since identified as 46-year-old Christian Brobeck, with “obvious signs of trauma.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an autopsy was performed by the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner and that Brobeck’s death has since been ruled a homicide. Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish speakers. You can also leave a tip at silentwitness.org.

