Man arrested after deadly stabbing in central Phoenix; accused of tampering evidence

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened in a central Phoenix strip mall Sunday night.

Officers say they were called out to the area of Oak and 32nd Streets around 7:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 44-year-old Amador Vasquez, with signs he was stabbed. Vasquez was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Detectives say that Hill was interviewed and initially told officers that it was a case of self-defense, but detectives say evidence shows otherwise. Details on a possible motive have not yet been released.

Hill has been booked on one count of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

