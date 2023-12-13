Your Life
Man arrested in 2022 triple murder case in Yuma

Ivan Humberto Osuna, 41, is accused of shooting three people to death in Yuma in September 2022.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A suspect is in custody in connection with the deadly shooting of three people last year in Yuma. Ivan Humberto Osuna, 41, of San Luis, is facing three counts of first-degree murder.

The triple murder happened over a matter of minutes on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Around 4:30 p.m., Yuma County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of two people lying on the side of the road in the area of County 13th Street and Avenue F. There, they found two people who had been shot to death, later identified as 28-year-old Kristin Carrillo and 31-year-old Daniel Herrera, both of San Luis, Ariz.

Less than 10 minutes later and roughly seven miles away, deputies were called to the area of 8th Street and Mojave Lane for reports of another shooting. Juan Luna-Montijo, 45, of Yuma, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and died a short time later at the hospital.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Osuna as a suspect in all three killings. This month, investigators learned Osuna was in custody in another state for an unrelated crime. An arrest warrant was issued, and he was booked into the Yuma County detention center on Tuesday.

Investigators have not indicated a possible motive or if Osuna knew his alleged victims. Anyone with additional information on the investigation is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME (27463) to remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted online here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

