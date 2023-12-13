Loop 303 partially shut down due to fiery crash in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A major freeway in the West Valley is partially closed because of a fiery crash on Tuesday night.

It happened on the northbound Loop 303 offramp at Indian School Road. DPS confirmed there was a crash but didn’t say if anyone was hurt. The Arizona Department of Transportation camera showed a car on fire and then exploding following the wreck. It appears the flames spread to nearby brush. Firefighters quickly put it out.

The entire northbound side was later closed, so drivers have to get off at Thomas Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The southbound side is not affected.

