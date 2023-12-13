Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Kid Rock says he’s ending his Bud Light boycott

Kid Rock told rightwing host Tucker Carlson he is ending his boycott of Bud Light.
Kid Rock told rightwing host Tucker Carlson he is ending his boycott of Bud Light.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Recording artist Kid Rock said he is done boycotting Bud Light.

Kid Rock recently told rightwing host Tucker Carlson Bud Light “deserved a black eye and they got one” for its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

However, he said he’s over it.

The rapper was one of the first people to boycott the beer after it briefly partnered with Mulvaney.

In April, Kid Rock posted a video of himself shooting cases of Bud Light with a machine gun and yelling profanities.

Bud Light’s Mulvaney partnership led to a significant and lasting sales slump for the brand.

Some core customers abandoned the beer, and Bud Light’s botched response alienated supporters of the LGBTQ community.

Kid Rock’s boycott may have actually ended months before his announcement. His Nashville bar was already serving Bud Light by the summer, and the musician himself was seen drinking it in August.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Thanks to new federal funding, Amtrak is one step closer to returning train service to...
Phoenix is one step closer to bringing back Amtrak service

Latest News

She was booked on one count of cruelty to animals.
Maricopa woman accused of setting dog on fire in backyard pit
A chihuahua had the adventure of a lifetime when he got loose on a busy highway. (CNN, KATIE...
Motorists band together to rescue chihuahua running on busy expressway
Donald Trump sits at the defense table at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in...
Judge in Trump election case pauses court deadlines as appeal is heard on presidential immunity
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is introduced at the Jacques Polak Research...
Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged and foresees 3 rate cuts next year