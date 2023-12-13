Hundreds of Deer Valley students in Phoenix get new shoes for Christmas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas came early for students at Village Meadows Elementary. Nearly 400 kindergartens through sixth graders were sized, fitted, and on their way in brand-new shoes. “We really feel like shoes help kids feel confident. When you get a new pair of shoes you feel great,” said Andrea McGrue, the engagement pastor at Crossroads Church.

While it may seem like something so little, it goes a long way for these kids. “It just made me really happy that this was a part of their day and they can come to school and be happy and thankful for what they do get here,” said first-grader teacher Baylee Smith. For a lot of students at Village Meadows, these shoes may be the only Christmas gift they receive this year. Nearly 85% of families who attend live below the poverty level.

Through Crossroads Church, all the shoes were completely free of charge. The hope is to help these students feel confident, comfortable, and special. If you want to help donate, click/tap here for more information.

