Gilbert police help find girl’s ‘Elf on the shelf’ doll that went missing in Oregon

The McMahon family recently moved from Oregon. When they realized one of their daughter's elf was missing, they called Gilbert police to help.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:59 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A family has been reunited with their favorite Christmas friend, thanks to the help of the Gilbert Police Department.

The McMahon family recently moved from Oregon and realized their daughter’s Elf on the Shelf doll was missing. Dad, Jason McMahon, knew they needed help in this holiday emergency and contacted the Gilbert Police Department.

Elf on the Shelf is a Christmas tradition for families involving an elf doll that takes notes of a family’s Christmas adventures and then reports back to Santa Claus at the North Pole every night. Each morning, the elf returns to a new spot, waiting for someone to find them. Children then wake up in the morning and search around the house to find their elf for the next adventure.

Gilbert PD looked into this case and said they found an “elf breaking into the family’s old home” in Oregon and wanted to see if Jason’s daughter, Ava, could identify “Ava the elf.”

An officer brought the elf, and Ava went to the car. She said she was scared at first as she didn’t know who was inside; however, once the officer opened the door, she was filled with excitement. “All my friends were screaming my elf’s name, and same with me,” said Ava.

The family has had the Elf on the Shelf for six years, and thanks to Gilbert police, they can continue this holiday tradition. “Thank you, Gilbert Police Department, for bringing Ava the elf,” said the McMahon family.

