Gilbert Police chief condemns Valley rise in teen violence; families speak up at town council

GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Just like dozens of people did last week for the Queen Creek Town Council meeting, families attended Tuesday’s Gilbert Town Council meeting to ask city leaders to condemn Preston Lord’s death and find a solution to the teen violence that has them worried for their own children’s safety.

Families from Gilbert, Queen Creek, Chandler and other towns showed up in solidarity. They want a zero-tolerance approach to youth violence so people know they can’t get away with it and to start listening sessions between adults and youth so they are not afraid to tell parents and police whenever a crime happens.

During the meeting, mothers addressed the council over their concerns for their children’s safety.

Another parent from Chandler said her son was beaten a year ago. She believes it was done by a group of people other parents say are assaulting youth in different parts of the Valley.

“There was plenty of people around. It was a busy mall, and it was earlier in the evening. He heard one of the boys saying ‘stick him, stick him’. And he thought ‘I am going to die’”, she said.

Arizona’s Family talked with a youth advocate, Katey McPherson, who also wants more security cameras in retail parking lots in the Valley.

“There’s always a runway to this, and tonight’s ask is really prevention and intervention so that not only the perpetrators get help but also victims, don’t become victims,” said McPherson.

The Gilbert Police Chief, Michael Soelberg, attended the meeting and addressed the room.

“I’m here to tell you, that we do condemn any violence in our community, and I’m here tonight to reassure our community members that we will do anything we can do to successfully investigate and prosecute those that have committed violence within our community,” said Soelberg

He said they can’t speak to Queen Creek’s investigation but will continue their teen safety programs at schools and raise awareness through social media.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the Queen Creek Police Department last week about the alleged group assaulting teens and received a statement this week.

As we have already provided, we are aware of this group but have not received any previous reports related to assaults on other juveniles in Queen Creek involving this group. We cannot speak to the investigations in other jurisdictions. However, we continue to work with our regional partners and neighboring agencies to gather any evidence or information on related incidents that may aid our investigation. QCPD condemns all acts of violence regardless of the location of occurrence. However, if incidents occur outside of our jurisdiction, we will engage the appropriate investigative authorities. If there is someone who is a victim of a crime, they need to report the incident to the police.

