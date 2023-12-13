Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Gilbert Police chief condemns Valley rise in teen violence; families speak up at town council

Families from multiple East Valley cities are pushing for a zero-tolerance approach to youth violence so people know they can't get away with it.
By Casey Torres
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:22 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Just like dozens of people did last week for the Queen Creek Town Council meeting, families attended Tuesday’s Gilbert Town Council meeting to ask city leaders to condemn Preston Lord’s death and find a solution to the teen violence that has them worried for their own children’s safety.

Families from Gilbert, Queen Creek, Chandler and other towns showed up in solidarity. They want a zero-tolerance approach to youth violence so people know they can’t get away with it and to start listening sessions between adults and youth so they are not afraid to tell parents and police whenever a crime happens.

During the meeting, mothers addressed the council over their concerns for their children’s safety.

Another parent from Chandler said her son was beaten a year ago. She believes it was done by a group of people other parents say are assaulting youth in different parts of the Valley.

“There was plenty of people around. It was a busy mall, and it was earlier in the evening. He heard one of the boys saying ‘stick him, stick him’. And he thought ‘I am going to die’”, she said.

Arizona’s Family talked with a youth advocate, Katey McPherson, who also wants more security cameras in retail parking lots in the Valley.

“There’s always a runway to this, and tonight’s ask is really prevention and intervention so that not only the perpetrators get help but also victims, don’t become victims,” said McPherson.

The Gilbert Police Chief, Michael Soelberg, attended the meeting and addressed the room.

“I’m here to tell you, that we do condemn any violence in our community, and I’m here tonight to reassure our community members that we will do anything we can do to successfully investigate and prosecute those that have committed violence within our community,” said Soelberg

He said they can’t speak to Queen Creek’s investigation but will continue their teen safety programs at schools and raise awareness through social media.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the Queen Creek Police Department last week about the alleged group assaulting teens and received a statement this week.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Thanks to new federal funding, Amtrak is one step closer to returning train service to...
Phoenix is one step closer to bringing back Amtrak service

Latest News

The car exploded after the wreck and the fire spread.
Loop 303 reopens after deadly, fiery crash in Goodyear
Picture of Bonita Bell (right) and a Buckeye police report (background)
Buckeye family believes insurance agent spent dead mother’s money
The Ford SUV appeared to have extensive front end damage.
2 dead in high-speed crash at busy Mesa intersection
People living in The Oasis at Magic Ranch live closest to Section 11 and have been complaining...
Why the air smells ‘like you walked into an outhouse,’ in one Florence neighborhood