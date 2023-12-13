Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

The FDA may review using MDMA to help treat PTSD

The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.
The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.(DEA | DEA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration may review an ingredient that’s in street drugs that could enhance therapy treatment of PTSD.

MDMA, or midomafetamine, is the active ingredient in street drugs like ecstasy and molly.

It’s a psychedelic drug in a class of psychoactive drugs that produce experiences of emotional communion, relatedness and emotional openness.

The new application with the FDA was filed Tuesday by a company called the Maps Public Benefit Corporation.

It’s been studying the drug in combination with therapy to treat PTSD, finding it significantly reduced symptoms and impairment associated with PTSD compared with a placebo.

The FDA has 60 days to determine whether the new drug application will be accepted for review and if it will be fast-tracked through the approval process.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Thanks to new federal funding, Amtrak is one step closer to returning train service to...
Phoenix is one step closer to bringing back Amtrak service

Latest News

Donald Trump sits at the defense table at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in...
Judge in Trump election case pauses court deadlines as appeal is heard on presidential immunity
Police said Wells was combative and it took several officers to take him down.
Phoenix agrees to $650K settlement with family of man who died after multiple police stun gun shocks
New York firefighters walk up to the entrance of New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 13,...
Man arrested for setting fire to court papers inside New York courthouse hosting Trump civil trial
Some of the people who live and work in Rocky Point are already calling the small beach...
Lukeville closure impacts Rocky Point business owners
Richard Cano, left, and Thomas Desharnais, right.
Murder suspect facing second death penalty for allegedly killing cellmate at Phoenix jail