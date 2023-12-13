Doritos launches nacho cheese-flavored alcohol

Your Life
Doritos unveils a collaboration with global flavor innovator Empirical: Empirical x Doritos® Nacho Cheese Spirit.(Hand-out | PepsiCo Design & Innovation)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
(CNN) - Doritos is out with a new promotional product that’s sure to raise eyebrows.

It’s an 84-proof liquor based off Doritos’ nacho cheese flavor.

Doritos partnered with Empirical, a Danish company known for making custom spirits with creative flavors.

The limited-edition flavor goes on sale online Wednesday and in select New York and California markets.

It costs $65 for a 750 ml bottle.

Doritos recommends mixing it with a tequila or mezcal to make a bloody mary or a margarita.

