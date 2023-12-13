Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Diamondbacks’ give away gifts to children during annual Winter Classic

More than 500 students received a brand-new pair of shoes, two books, a book bag and a sweatshirt.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks are turning Chase Field into a winter wonderland this month! Every December, the D-backs partner with the University of Phoenix to make sure hundreds of students have a Merry Christmas this year.

The 26th Annual Winter Classic is welcoming students from Title I schools from all around the Valley. More than 500 students received a brand-new pair of shoes, two books, a book bag and a sweatshirt.

Corbin Carroll and newest D-back Eduardo Rodriguez were among the players greeting children at the event. For many kids, it was a memorable experience unlike any other. One young girl said it was the first time she had taken a photo with Santa Claus. “When it comes to the activities we’re providing, the gifts we’re providing, it’s probably their first experience. A lot of them don’t get to celebrate Christmas like they are here, so it’s very rewarding. But to watch the smiles on their faces, the fact they’re already wearing what we’re giving them,” said Derrick Hall, D-backs CEO.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Thanks to new federal funding, Amtrak is one step closer to returning train service to...
Phoenix is one step closer to bringing back Amtrak service

Latest News

More than 500 students received a brand-new pair of shoes, two books, a book bag and a...
Arizona Diamondbacks give away Christmas presents during Winter Classic
Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez reacts before a baseball game against the Los...
D-backs acquire 3B Eugenio Suárez from Mariners in exchange for two players
The D-backs have unveiled four new uniforms for the 2024 season.
Arizona Diamondbacks unveil 4 new uniforms for 2024 season
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll connects for a two-run home run against the Boston Red...
Arizona’s Corbin Carroll named NL Rookie of the Year
File photo.
Reports: MLB cancels remainder of GM meetings in Scottsdale after virus sickens dozens