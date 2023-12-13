Diamondbacks’ give away gifts to children during annual Winter Classic

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks are turning Chase Field into a winter wonderland this month! Every December, the D-backs partner with the University of Phoenix to make sure hundreds of students have a Merry Christmas this year.

The 26th Annual Winter Classic is welcoming students from Title I schools from all around the Valley. More than 500 students received a brand-new pair of shoes, two books, a book bag and a sweatshirt.

Corbin Carroll and newest D-back Eduardo Rodriguez were among the players greeting children at the event. For many kids, it was a memorable experience unlike any other. One young girl said it was the first time she had taken a photo with Santa Claus. “When it comes to the activities we’re providing, the gifts we’re providing, it’s probably their first experience. A lot of them don’t get to celebrate Christmas like they are here, so it’s very rewarding. But to watch the smiles on their faces, the fact they’re already wearing what we’re giving them,” said Derrick Hall, D-backs CEO.

