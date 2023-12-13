Detectives investigating after woman found dead near Maricopa County landfill

MOBILE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A missing woman was found dead near a landfill last week, and now the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating her death as a homicide.

The body of 38-year-old Crystal Uptain was found around noon on Dec. 5 near the Butterfield Station Landfill in Mobile, just west of Maricopa. Responding deputies noted she had “unexplained injuries,” and homicide detectives were notified.

MCSO says Uptain had been reported missing by the Maricopa Police Dept. on Nov. 25, and that both agencies are now investigating her death. Other information has not been released.

