D-backs’ home spring training tickets go on sale Friday afternoon

Baseball fans can get tickets for the Arizona Diamondbacks home spring training games on sale Friday, Dec. 13.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:03 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s almost time to play ball! Tickets for the Arizona Diamondbacks’ home spring training games go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 for the public.

The D-backs will have their spring training home debut on Saturday, Feb. 24 against the Colorado Rockies. This will be the team’s 13th year playing at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick and their 26th spring training. All D-backs home games begin at 1:10 p.m.

Fans will get to see familiar favorites, like Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte, while also checking out new players, such as Eduardo Rodriguez. The Snakes will play nine games against their National League West rivals — the Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres. However, the Snakes will have to wait to play a key division challenger. The team won’t have home advantage against the Los Angeles Dodgers and two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani.

The D-backs will also host their World Series rivals — and current MLB champions — Texas Rangers on Feb. 27. The Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels will also be in town to face off against the NL Champions.

Tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. To purchase yours, visit dbacks.com/spring.

