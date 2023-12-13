Your Life
Cool down arrives today but much warmer weather is on the way

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 12/13/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Slightly cooler temperatures are expected today across Arizona. Under clear skies, morning temperatures are starting off colder in the Valley in the 40s with a few outlying spots in the 30s. Look for a high of 70 degrees this afternoon, which is still four degrees above average for Phoenix for today’s date.

A low pressure system is dropping from Nevada into Arizona today, bringing a slight chance for light rain and snow across the higher elevations. Snow levels should be near 6500 feet and not much accumulation is expected. Chances for light snow are highest in Eastern Arizona.

As the trough pushes east tomorrow, high pressure will begin to build over our region. This will bring warmer temperatures Friday through the early part of next week. Temperatures peak over the weekend with Valley highs near 79 degrees Saturday and 77 degrees Sunday. Temperatures should slowly come down by the middle of next week.

At this point, dry weather is expected to continue into early next week, but a change to a more active weather pattern is something we’re watching for later in the week.

