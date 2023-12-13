Your Life
Clouds roll in this weekend in Arizona

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for Noon Wednesday 12/13/23
By Paul Horton
Dec. 13, 2023
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — With clear skies, we had a chilly start to our morning with lows in the mid-40s, but this afternoon, we will see highs in the lower 70s. Our average high this time of year is around 66 degrees.

A low pressure system is moving over our state today, which will keep temperatures cool in the upper 60s again tomorrow. There is a slight chance of light rain and mountain snow up north as well. If we get any rain or snow, it will be very light.

This low will move east and it will be replaced by a ridge of high pressure. This high will warm things up and temperatures are expected to be well above average this weekend. Expect to see a highs that will be close to 80 both Saturday and Sunday.

