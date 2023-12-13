Your Life
City of Sedona approves $2.25 million loan to build affordable apartments

The Sedona City Council approved on Tuesday a $2.25 million loan to a developer to finish an affordable housing project.
By Mason Carroll
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:29 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s a shortage of affordable housing and apartments in general in Sedona.

The 2020 Sedona Housing Needs Assessment and Action Plan shows that state-wide apartment complexes make up 16 percent of all housing units. However, in Sedona, they only make up 4.7 percent. It also shows the city is in need of 1300 additional affordable housing units.

City housing manager Shannon Boone said rent in Sedona starts at around $1,800 a month, but the average worker makes $1,100 to $1,800 a month. “43 percent of the people that live here can’t afford their housing,” vice mayor Holli Ploog said. “They’re burdened. They’re spending more than 30 percent of their income.”

To combat this issue, the city purchased property at 2250 Shelby Drive a year ago to use for affordable housing, managed by the Villas on Shelby, LLC.

However, instability in the housing market has caused a multi-million dollar gap in funding, which the housing department asked the city council for that loan on Tuesday. “So the project will be fully funded now if the city can provide the loan for $2.25 million for the development,” Boone said during the meeting.

If approved, the currently empty lot will turn into a three-story apartment complex with 30 units, all affordable housing below 60 percent of the area median income. They will have to stay affordable for as long as the city is leasing them the land which right now is 75 years.

There was some concern about trying to guarantee Sedona employees get those units, but they can’t limit it to just people who work in town.

However, the council overall agreed any project that provides affordable housing is the right one and voted unanimously yes. “This is the first one that’s really going to make it so I’m really happy about that,” council woman Kathy Kinsella said. “It’s a much need project that we not only budget for but budgeted for in hopes of having excess. This is only good for our community.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

