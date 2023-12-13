Avondale police officer recovering from smoke inhalation after house fire

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A police officer is recovering after a house fire in the West Valley on Wednesday morning. Officers say just before 10:30 a.m., a home caught on fire on Fairmont Avenue, near Dysart and Indian School roads. As Avondale police were working to evacuate the home, one officer was treated for smoke inhalation.

Arizona’s Family news chopper captured video of a small hole in the home’s roof. No one inside the house was hurt.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues. It’s unclear what sparked the flames.

