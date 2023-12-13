ADOT fixes 300+ miles of damaged pavement across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Over the course of this year, Arizona Department of Transportation crews have completed 24 projects, fixing over 300 miles of damaged pavement across the state.

While construction has ended for this year, several more projects are planned when warm weather returns to Arizona. Most of the completed work has been in northern Arizona, where snow and rain created potholes and left highways damaged. ADOT also replaced the top two inches of pavement along 20 miles of SR 260 near Forest Lakes and Heber. In all, ADOT repaired sections of I-40, I-17, I-10, US 60, US 93, State Route 260, SR 87, and SR 77 this year.

Early next year, projects are planned for I-10 southeast of Casa Grande and Business 10 in Willcox. In the spring, three projects are planned along US 93:

US 93 northwest of Kingman between mileposts 59-70

US 93 south of I-40 from mileposts 95-97

US 93 northwest of Kingman from mileposts 174-176

A list of completed and planned projects is available at on ADOT’s website..

