2 people critically injured in west Phoenix crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people have been hurt, two seriously, following a two-vehicle crash in west Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 43rd and Ruth avenues, just south of Dunlap Avenue. The Phoenix Fire Department says two people, a man and a woman in their 60s, were rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition. A man in his 30s was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Other details weren’t immediately available.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.