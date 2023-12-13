Your Life
2 people critically injured in west Phoenix crash

Three people were hospitalized, with two having serious injuries, after a two-car crash in west Phoenix.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Three people have been hurt, two seriously, following a two-vehicle crash in west Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 43rd and Ruth avenues, just south of Dunlap Avenue. The Phoenix Fire Department says two people, a man and a woman in their 60s, were rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition. A man in his 30s was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Other details weren’t immediately available.

