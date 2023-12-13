2 people critically injured in west Phoenix crash
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people have been hurt, two seriously, following a two-vehicle crash in west Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 43rd and Ruth avenues, just south of Dunlap Avenue. The Phoenix Fire Department says two people, a man and a woman in their 60s, were rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition. A man in his 30s was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
Other details weren’t immediately available.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.