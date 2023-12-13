Your Life
2 dead in high-speed crash at busy Mesa intersection

The Ford SUV appeared to have extensive front end damage.
The Ford SUV appeared to have extensive front end damage.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:58 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Mesa police say two people are dead after a high-speed crash at a major intersection early Wednesday morning.

Officers tell Arizona’s Family that the driver of a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Main when they sped through the intersection at Country Club. At that point, the Elantra crashed into a Ford Edge SUV going southbound on Country Club. Video from the scene shows that the Elantra came to rest after colliding with a pole at the southeast corner of the intersection. The driver and passenger of the Elantra died at the scene. They have not yet been identified. Those in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

At this time, detectives say that impairment is a possible factor in the crash but say that they are still in the early stages of the investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection of Country Club and Main while the investigation continues. Commuters using light rail will have to use another station to hop on or off, but the light rail is running through the area. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

